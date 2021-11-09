It's a weird world and there is no dearth of cringe stories. However, the fact that a hospital in Japan used water meant for toilet as drinking water for 30 long years has repulsed out even those who never availed its services.

While the Osaka University in Japan is further investigating the matter and also the water quality, the fact that things went unchecked for three decades means no health hazard has been confirmed or reported yet.

The hospital, which is situated in Osaka University, accidentally used simply treated water meant for toilets as drinking water for 30 years, said a report in Yomiuri Shimbun. After the incident came to light last month, it led to an apology from Osaka University researcher and hospital vice president Kazuhiko Nakatani in a press conference.

How could it happen?

As per local media reports of the nation, the well water was flowing to 120 faucets and these faucets were being used for drinking water, washing hands, gargling, etc. The fault in the connection occurred when hospital was being constructed in 1993. That's when the error in connecting the pipes happened.

Had it not been for the construction of a new treatment plant at the hospital premises, no one would have flagged or even noticed the fault. The issue of unsafe water was discovered in the process when a new building was being inspected.

The records of water being tested for colour, quality, taste and odour are available but only since 2014. "I am very sorry that the university hospital that provides advanced medical care has caused anxiety," Nakatani was quoted as saying by local publications, along with assurances from the hospital authorities that they will have the connections checked and the error rectified.

It was also reported that there are more than 100 other buildings in the campus that use the simply treated well water. The incident didn't go well with netizens, who marveled how it go undetected for so long. "Accident for thirty years," questioned a user.