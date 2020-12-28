Have you ever cross-checked the Austrian village called Fucking and Google search of the word immediately put out the most uncensored images available on the internet. Seems like the residents of this small village, located approximately 350 kilometres west of Vienna in Austria, are now tired of the name that has been put around for some 1000 years and have changed it to 'Fugging' in desperation.

The local municipal council has decided that they will ring in the New Year under the new name, Fugging, which is closer to how the locals pronounce it.

Enough of mockery

Late last month, the residents–who used to be known as Fuckingers–have had enough of being joked about and decided to take action in a town meeting.

The mayor of Tarsdof, the municipality to which the village belongs, Andrea Holzner, said, "I can confirm that the village is being renamed", as reported by The Guardian.

She added in a quote to the regional daily Oberösterreichische Nachrichten (OOeN), "I really don't want to say anything more – we've had enough media frenzy about this in the past."

According to media reports, things have become much worse in recent years with people stopping to take photos of themselves by village signs and posting them on social media. Authorities said that people have even tried stealing 'Fucking' name signboard, forcing the council to use anti-theft concrete.

The Sunday Telegraph reported in 2005 that each time the sign was stolen, it cost 300 Euros to replace—an amount that began getting reflected in local's taxes.

As reported by Euronews, the village's name has inspired a movie called 'Bad Fucking' and a brand of lager called 'Fucking Hell' because hell is the German word for pale.

History behind the uncommonness

The village consisting of nearly 100 people is believed to be founded by a Bavarian nobleman called Focko in the sixth century but it wasn't officially inhabited until around 1070. A map from 1825 uses the settlement name of Fuking.

It is hopeful that the name-change will likely prove the most successful measure to get rid of unwanted tourists.

However, there has been no confirmation whether the neighbouring hamlets of Oberfucking and Unterfucking will be affected by the name-change.

The village locals had previously found their village in the news after it was the backdrop for a book by Austrian novelist Kurt Palm, which was later turned into a film named 'Bad Fucking'.

Last year, some local residents used the unusual name to help in their activism, for example, by putting signs above and below the sign to read a message like "Our climate is — Fucking — important!"

It would definitely interest the readers to note that Fucking is not the only place which has become famous for its unintentionally funny name. People of Petting in Germany, Condom in France, Butthole Lane in Leicestershire, England, Dildo in Canada and Intercourse in the United States should also be cautious of the same jokes.