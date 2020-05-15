Austrian princess Maria Petrovna Galitzine, who was married to Indian-origin chef Rishi Roop Singh, passed away at the age of 31 after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest in Houston, Texas. The princess is survived by a two-year-old son and her husband.

Princess dies of cardiac arrest

The Austrian princess, Maria Singh, lived in Houston with her husband whom she had married in April 2017. She was working as an interior designer in Houston where Singh is a renowned executive chef. Maxim, their son was born a year later.

Born in 1988, Maria is a descendant of Emperor Karl I and Zita de Borbon-Parma. She was born as the daughter of Russian aristocrat Prince Piotr Galitzine and Archduchess Maria Anna of Austria and had attended the German School of Moscow in Russia, and later College of Art and Design in Belgium.

"Our Maria passed away in the Houston morning of Monday, May 4th, 2020, from a sudden cardiac aneurysm. She was born in 1988 to Prince and Princess Piotr Galitzine in the city of Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg," reported the obituary published in The Houston Chronicle, in which her son Maxim was described as the 'apple of her eye'.

Maria suffered the fatal cardiac aneurysm on May 4, six days ahead of her 32nd birthday.

The report also mentioned that the princess, apart from husband and son, is survived by her three sisters Xenia Galitzine de Matta, Tatiana Galitzine Sierra and Princess Alexandra, and her brothers, Princes Dmitri and Ioann.

She was laid to rest at the Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery in Houston four days after her death. Maria, although born in Luxembourg had moved to Russia at the age of five.

After her graduation, she further moved to Belgium to pursue her course specialisation in interior design and furnishing. Before working in Huston along with her husband, Maria had also worked as an interior designer in Brussels and Chicago.