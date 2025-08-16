Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday unveiled a ₹30,000-crore master plan for the overall development of Brij Kshetra, announcing that the project would revive the spirit of the Dwapar era across Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Gokul.

Participating in a saints' felicitation ceremony at the Panchjanya Auditorium in Mathura on the occasion of Janmashtami, the Chief Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 118 projects worth ₹646 crore for Mathura-Vrindavan. These projects include beautification of parikrama routes, kund renovations, construction of new entrance gates, connectivity upgrades, water conservation efforts, and other environmental initiatives.

Yogi Adityanath said the Brij Action Plan would combine spirituality with modern development. "Our government is committed to respecting the sentiments of saints and devotees. What once seemed impossible is now becoming reality, just as the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the Ram temple in Ayodhya, and the Vindhyavasini corridor have taken shape," he said.

Drawing a parallel with the cleaning of the Ganga, he said similar efforts were underway to restore the purity of the Yamuna and ensure its uninterrupted flow. He also highlighted new facilities such as the Barsana ropeway, which has made pilgrimages easier, especially for the elderly.

Invoking Lord Krishna, the CM said, "His life was dedicated to protecting the righteous and destroying the evil. His inspiration of selfless work gives us strength, no one can harm us as long as that spirit remains." Yogi Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh would play a pivotal role in making the country prosperous by the centenary of independence.

In a heartfelt gesture, he blessed six children dressed as Krishna and Radha, performed their Annaprashan Sanskar, fed them kheer, adorned them with pearl garlands, and gifted them toys. The touching moment drew warm applause from devotees.

Earlier in the day, Yogi Adityanath visited Mathura, the birthplace of Shri Krishna, to extend Janmashtami greetings to devotees from across India and abroad. Before addressing the gathering at Bhagwat Bhawan, he offered prayers at the Thakur Keshavdev and Mata Yogmaya temples and worshipped at the sanctum sanctorum.

Greeting devotees on the 5,252nd birth anniversary of Shri Krishna, he described Brajbhoomi as the land of divine leelas and said it was Uttar Pradesh's good fortune that several incarnations of Lord Vishnu took place there. "From Ayodhya to Mathura, these sacred places are symbols of our spiritual heritage," he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated his government's efforts to re-establish Mathura, Vrindavan, Barsana, Gokul, Baldev, Govardhan, and Radha Kund as major pilgrimage centres. He pointed to the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor and the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as examples of how Uttar Pradesh was setting a "new paradigm of spiritual heritage and modern development."

Reaffirming his government's commitment to cow protection, Yogi Adityanath said Gau Mata was a symbol of Sanatan Dharma. Farmers rearing cows are being given ₹1,500 per month, he added, noting that more than 16 lakh cows are under protection in the state.

He praised the efforts of the Braj Tirtha Vikas Parishad in developing the region and said it was society's collective responsibility to connect India's 5,000-year-old spiritual legacy with modern growth. "Symbols of Sanatan Dharma like the Ganga, Yamuna, Gau Mata, Gayatri, and our pilgrimages are our identity, it is our duty to protect them," he said.