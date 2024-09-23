Telugu choreographer Shaik Jani Basha also known as Jani Master was placed in 14-day judicial custody by the Upparpally court in Hyderabad on Friday September 20. His arrest took place on Thursday September 19 in Goa carried out by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Cyberabad police. Following his arrest Jani Master was taken to the court and has now been sent to Chanchalguda Central Jail in Hyderabad.

According to a report by The Hindu, a senior police official confirmed the arrest and stated that the police would soon request custody of the choreographer for further questioning. The officer explained that this step was necessary due to the seriousness of the sexual abuse allegations against him. The official also noted that the case is strong and that it is unlikely Jani Master will be granted bail. Discussions are ongoing regarding his custody and more questioning will be conducted on the accusations.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been added to the case because the alleged victim was 16 years old at the time the abuse reportedly started. The complaint filed by a 21-year-old junior choreographer accuses Jani Master of sexually assaulting her over six years both during outdoor shoots and at her home in Hyderabad.

The survivor also reached out to the Telangana State Commission for Women where she submitted a 40-page document detailing her experiences. Afterward, the woman was provided police protection. Jani Master now faces charges under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including Section 376(2) (punishment for sexual assault), Section 506 (criminal intimidation) and Section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, Jani Master's wife Ayesha has rejected all accusations against her husband and expressed doubts about why the survivor took so long to come forward with the complaint. She further claimed that the woman had previously expressed gratitude towards Jani Master for assisting in her career before making the allegations of sexual assault. As of now, Jani Master has not made any public comments regarding the case.