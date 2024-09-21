Telugu choreographer Shaik Jani Basha also known as Jani Master was placed in 14-day judicial custody by the Upparpally court in Hyderabad on Friday. He was arrested on Thursday in Goa by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Cyberabad police.

Following his arrest Jani Master was taken to the court and has now been sent to Chanchalguda Central Jail in Hyderabad.

A senior police official confirmed the arrest and told media that the police would soon request custody of the choreographer for further questioning. The officer explained that this step was necessary due to the seriousness of the sexual abuse allegations against him.

The official also noted that the case is strong and that it is unlikely Jani Master will be granted bail. Discussions are ongoing regarding his custody and more questioning will be conducted on the accusations.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been added to the case because the alleged victim was 16 years old at the time the abuse reportedly started. The complaint filed by the 21-year-old junior choreographer was that Jani Master allegedly sexually assaulting her over six years ago during outdoor shoots and also at her home in Hyderabad.

The survivor reached out to the Telangana State Commission for Women where she submitted a 40-page document detailing her experiences. Currently, the woman was provided police protection.

Jani Master now faces charges under several sections of the new BNS Code.

Meanwhile, Jani Master's wife Ayesha has rejected all accusations against her husband and expressed doubts about why the victim took so long to come forward with the complaint. She further claimed that the woman had previously expressed gratitude towards Jani Master for assisting in her career.

As of now, Jani Master has not made any public comments regarding the case.