Shrenu Parikh who is set to essay the role Janhvi Mittal, of an ideal bahu, on- screen in her upcoming show, Ek Bhram- Sarvagun Sampanna has taken over the social media with an interesting campaign #AakhriSaas. The campaign comes as a breezy yet interactive engagement of the character, Janhvi with the netizens through her Instagram and Twitter handles, where she is inviting ideas from them to trouble her mother-in-law, hinting on the bitter-sweet essence of the relationship.

Shrenu shared a video through her Instagram and Twitter handles, telling the followers how she wants to tweak the ideal daughter-in-law role with a little fun and whimsy break over the weekend, before the show airs on Star Plus on Monday.

Asking netizens to share in their ideas, Shrenu posted a video captioning, "Guys lets have some fun and get our thinking hats on with some innovative ideas for Janhvi and her Saas with #AakhriSaas and let's get going "

Earlier, Shrenu had shared the new promo of her upcoming show on social media. Her fans were surprised to see her in a different avatar as she has always played the perfect and ideal bahu, over the years. The makers of the show have kept the actors and the storyline a secret, so far but have not shied away from interesting campaigns and trail of glimpses to build on the curiosity.

To kick off the first leg of promotions, Shrenu was seen seeking blessings at the monumental 1000 years old Saas Bahu Temple in Udaipur, Rajasthan, amidst the whirlpool of media and garnering all the appreciation for the initiative of bringing the forgotten temple to the light of the day. The character Janhvi Mittal is all over the social media, holding the attention of the paparazzi for being the namesake to Janhvi Kapoor- drawing comparisons, polling on looks and loving them both with the hashtag #JanhviVsJanhvi.

After creating a buzz with her performance in Ishqbaaz, Shrenu Parikh now brings to the small screen the one of its kind plot where the lead protagonist is an anti-heroine.

Apart from Shrenu, Zain Imam will also be seen playing the lead role in the upcoming show.

Slated to air from 22nd April, Monday-Friday at 7 pm on Star Plus, Ek Bhram-Sarv Gun Sampanna is directed by Sumit Sodani and produced by Sunny Side Up Films, starring Shrenu Parikh and Zain Imam.