Not just Bollywood, Indian television celebrities have a crazy fan following across the globe as well. However, there are some who know no boundaries and end up doing crazy acts to express their love for their celebrity.

One such TV celebrity who enjoys a massive and crazy fanbase is Zain Iman. Recently, the good-looking actor was in Udaipur for the launch of his new show Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna along with Shrenu Parikh when he met an 18-year-old crazy fan.

What's shocking about the young fan is that she has permanently inked her wrist with the hunk's name and her parents aren't aware of it. Elaborating her craziness for Zain, the young girl, who reached the shooting location after she got to know that Zain was in the city, told SpotboyE: "I am a big fan of Zain and have followed all his shows. I know my Papa will shout at me but main samjha lungi (i will convince him). Kal bhi milne aayi thi main Zain ko and Ganesh idol gift kiya tha. Aaj main unke liy tattoo banake aayi hun (I came to meet Zain yesterday and gifted him a Ganesh idol and today, I have got myself inked for Zain). What better than inking his name permanently on my wrist to make this meeting memorable?"

Although the actor was happy and thankful for her love, he also expressed shock when he saw the tattoo. He even adviced her to get her husband's name inked in future.

Meanwhile, the promo of Ek Bhram- Sarvagun Sampanna has already created a lot of buzz in social media as the lead character Janhvi Mittal, played by Shrenu Parikh, was seen having shades of grey.

The show aims to showcase a unique concept of a wicked daughter-in-law. The story revolves around the pretentious ideal bahu of a very rich and famous Indian family. While the story is inspired by a real-life high-profile influential family and their daughter-in-law, the cast of the show finally opened up about the show to the media at the launch in Udaipur.

Addressing to the press, Shrenu expressed her take on the character for the first time. She said that Janhvi Mittal can't be called a negative character as she is good at heart, however, there are reasons why she is making life hard for her family.