We often see star kids getting launched by Dharma Productions head honcho and daddy for many celebrity kids Karan Johar. He has launched Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, and many more who are doing well for themselves in the industry.

The next to join the bandwagon is Janhvi's cousin Shanaya Kapoor has just started her career as an assistant director in the film Gunjan Saxena which stars Janhvi Kapoor. Shanaya had confessed that it would be a dream to work with Karan Johar and it seems her dream come true moment has just arrived.





Shanaya is often poured with love and positive comments when she posts her pictures. Needless to say, the beautiful budding director has a huge fan base. A few hours back, her father Sanjay Kapoor's shared her daughter's stunning pictures from her new photoshoot. In the pictures, she looks flawless as she is seen flaunting her washboard abs in a white sports bra, black track pants, and an oversized colour-block jacket.

'Next Bollywood sensation'

Within minutes, the post got thousands of likes. Compliments poured in from Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan and a number of Instagram users. "Oh my goodness!!! I just can't take eyes off her," one wrote. Another commented, "Next Bollywood sensation." Several others dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

Jahnvi would also get comments much before she started her career as an actor. She still gets positive likes and comments. But Shanaya comes as a pleasant surprise with unconditional love being poured on her at the start of her career.

To get onto the showbiz Shanaya is currently, learning the ropes of the film business by working as an assistant director to Sharan Sharma on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film stars her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role of the former Indian Air Force pilot.

Well, we believe with so much love pouring in for the budding actor there is competition at home for Janhvi Kapoor!