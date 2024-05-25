Bollywood actor Jahnvi Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi with her co-actor Rajkummar Rao. The actor was recently in Delhi where she was seen enjoying local Delhi cuisines along with her co-star.

Apart from promoting her film, the actor has excited her fashion game as the actor is seen opting for cricket-themed outfits, her bag is ball-shaped, her saree resembles cricket and much more.

As Janhvi Kapoor is busy talking about her film, in a recent interview, Janhvi Kapoor expressed her desire to witness a debate between Mahatma Gandhi and Bhimrao Ambedkar, stating that it would be a "very interesting discourse".

Janhvi Kapoor expressed that watching a debate between Mahatma Gandhi and BR Ambedkar would have been interesting.

Speaking with The Lallantop', Janhvi expressed, "I think it would be very interesting to watch a debate between Ambedkar and Gandhi."

The interviewers said, "Wow". The actress continued.."

She added, "Just a debate between what they stand for and how their views kept changing over time on any one particular topic or how they influenced each other. They've both helped our society immensely, so what they feel about each other would be an interesting discourse."

She then said, "I think Ambedkar was still very clear and stern from the start what his stand was. But I think Gandhi's view kept evolving as he got more and more exposed to (casteism). Ye jo jativaad ka samasya hai humare samaj mein, ek third person se jaankari lena aur usey jeena, usmei bahut farak hai, bahut antar hai (this issue of casteism that we have in our society, to gather information from a third person and to actually live it, there's a huge difference there)."

When the interviewer further probed Janhvi if there was any conversation about caste in her school, she refused. "In fact, mere ghar mein kabhi caste ko le kar koi conversation nahi hui (there was no conversation around caste even at my home)."

"The issue of casteism in our society is quite different when viewed from a third-person perspective, and it makes a significant difference in how we live our lives," she added.

Netizens were blown away by Janhvi Kapoor's vast knowledge of the caste system in India.

A user wrote, Good for her to talk about casteism which is like an invisible ghost in society. Most people practice it but never openly discuss it.

Another mentioned, "Honestly, I believe she genuinely knows what she's talking about otherwise she wouldn't have given the disclaimer in the beginning. I thought she was doing it because she didn't know more but she clearly doesn't want to be asked more about the subject of Ambedkar and Gandhi's disagreements on the caste system because people might think she sides with one viewpoint over the other. Also good on her for bringing it up. The caste system doesn't get talked about enough despite its prevalence in our culture. I think it's cool she is informed on it and seems to lean towards Ambedkar's ideology on the matter(she doesn't say it explicitly but that's how it appears from her language).

The third one opined, "PR or not, I appreciate a celebrity talking about these issues any day (as long as they're not espousing regressive opinions and thoughts). So I'm impressed she mentioned this, usually people wouldn't mention it if they were in her place..."

The fourth one mentioned, "Kudos to Janhvi for talking about such a controversial topic in such a heated political environment where our thought has been somehow Implanon your religion and I feel like once that religion issue is over and they are able to push the minority below the minority line, they might start triggering the casteism as well, really surprised, looking at this.."

What is Gandhi and Ambedkar debate?

Gandhi came from a framework of traditional Hindu society. He emphasized the importance of eradicating untouchability through self-purification and personal transformation, urging Harijans (Dalits) to be included in the folds of Hindu society.

In contrast, Ambedkar, a staunch critic of caste-based discrimination and oppression, rejected Gandhi's approach as being ineffective and insufficient. He argued for advocating for radical social and political reforms to dismantle the hierarchical caste system.

Coming back to talking about her film.

Janhvi shared earlier, "When I started prepping for the film – during Mili promotions – I was 8-9 kilos heavier. Sharan was very stressed. He said, 'You don't look like a cricketer and if you really want to do this film, you need to lose weight and need to start training in cricket. Mere jo coach they, Abhishek Nayar, who was my coach, said, 'Jis tarah ki training aapke saath ki gayi hi, humare IPL players ke saath bhi nahi ki jaati – itna intense tha'(The kind of training that was done with you, even our IPL players don't get – it was that intense). I used to practise in the nets with KKR players, who got recently recruited."