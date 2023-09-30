Janhvi Kapoor is one of the biggest names in the industry today. She might have been just a few films old but her massive fan following is bigger than some of the big guns of the industry. Touted as the fashionista of Bollywood, Janhvi often grabs eyeballs for her sartorial choices. In a recent interview, the Kapoor girl has spoken about the downside of being famous.

Janhvi on morphed images

Janhvi revealed that she has seen some of her manipulated and morphed pictures on websites with inappropriate content. She added that what worries her is the fact that people go to these sites and see her picture and end up believing it's a real one. "People see these manipulated images and assume they're real. That deeply concerns me," she said.

On facing judgment since a young age

The Bawaal actress also spoke about how her friends and everyone around her used to judge her. "Many insinuated that I don't have to work as I was famous anyway, weird taunts that I wouldn't understand. Everyone kept asking me when I was leaving school and why I was on Yahoo. There was a lot of judgment, a lot of questioning of one's self-worth from a very young age." She also revealed that many poked fun at her for not getting waxed.

Janhvi also spilled the beans on how they were used to getting clicked without their consent since a young age. With varied roles, Janhvi has cemented her place in the industry. All set to be seen opposite Jr NTR in Devara, the young actress has her kitty full.