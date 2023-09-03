Janhvi Kapoor won over everyone's hearts with her traditional appearance at Tirupathi temple. The diva went with beau Shikhar Pahariya to seek blessings at the temple. With hair tied in a plait and looking gorgeous in a half saree, the Kapoor girl grabbed the spotlight. Shikhar too was seen in a traditional veshti and angavashtram. Their recent visit has sparked a secret engagement rumour.

Janhvi - Shikhar engaged?

Soon after the pictures and videos of Janhvi's appearance made its way on social media and many websites were quick to deduce that the actress has secretly gotten engaged. However, the truth is far from this. This wasn't the first time that Janhvi visited the temple in a traditional wear. Janhvi's late mother, Sridevi also used to visit Tirupathi temple every now and then. The young actress has since then continued the tradition.

Keeping up with the tradition

Last year on her birthday as well, the Bawaal actress had visited the temple to seek blessings. It is a way for her to honour her mother's late soul and the tradition that she had started. On the other hand, while the Dhadak actress might have kept mum on her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, there is very little left to the imagination.

The rumoured couple often takes holidays together and even attends parties together. Their social media PDA has also given it all away. On the work front, Janhvi was recently seen in Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. The film made a decent run at the box office.