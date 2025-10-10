Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is all over the internet and theatres. The actor had three back-to-back releases, starting with Param Sundari, followed by Homebound, and most recently Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Janhvi has been extensively promoting her films and recently made a splash at the Paris Fashion Week's Spring/Summer 2026 Miu Miu show. She attended the event with her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya.

Several photos and videos of Janhvi from the show have gone viral. She also took to social media to share glimpses from her day out and shopping spree in Paris.

Janhvi Kapoor splurges at the Hermès store in Paris, BF Shikhar Pahariya joins her

In her Instagram carousel, Janhvi Kapoor was seen exiting a shopping mall with her beau, Shikhar. The clip shows Janhvi's staff carrying her Hermès shopping bags as she walks out with Shikhar. When paparazzi requested her to pose, Janhvi simply waved and smiled at them and later headed straight towards her car.

Netizens slammed Janhvi for her behaviour, criticising her for not carrying her own bags, and many accused her of paid PR pap spotting in Paris.

A user wrote, "cringe PR stunt?"

Another mentioned, "Can't she carry their own shopping bags?"

Meanwhile, for the Miu Miu show, Janhvi paid tribute to pop icon Britney Spears. Styled by her cousin Rhea Kapoor, she donned a head-to-toe Miu Miu ensemble in a pleated mini skirt with a polo shirt, layered with a brown leather jacket, belt, and matching handbag. She completed the look with high heels and knee-high socks.

At the show, Janhvi joined other friends of the brand, including Kylie Jenner, Emma Corrin, Emma Watson, and Laura Harrier, who all enjoyed the showcase from the front row. Giving a sneak peek about her experience, speaking to a publication, she said, "It's so young and fresh. It always has this classic energy, but it's still so youthful."

The actor later dropped another set of photos from her Paris outing, where she sported an all-black look. At another Paris Fashion Week event, Janhvi wore an archival John Galliano 'Scissor-Pleat' dress from the designer's 1986 debut collection Fallen Angels. The charcoal pinstriped ensemble featured Galliano's iconic scissor-pleat silhouette and an asymmetric hemline. She paired it with pointed heels, a black clutch, and a sleek bun.

"Oh hi, Paris! – Jour 1 – La vie parisienne: essayages, rendez-vous, et le reste... fabuleux," she captioned her Instagram carousel.