Janhvi Kapoor often reminds us of Sridevi. The young actress is not only a fashion icon like her mother but also as beautiful as the late actress. She might be just a few films old but Janhvi Kapoor's acting abilities have already got everyone talking. With power-packed films like – Dhadak, Gunjan Saxena, and Roohi; Kapoor has set a benchmark for herself in the industry. And with many unconventional and big projects in her kitty, the journey is only going to look upwards for the actress.

Janhvi recently shared pictures of herself gracing a wedding magazine cover and we were left awe-struck. The young Kapoor not only looked stunning but with those big eyes and innocent face, instantly reminded us of her mother. Sridevi passed away due to accidental drowning in her bathtub at a hotel in Dubai. Sridevi and Boney Kapoor had gone to attend Mohit Marwah's wedding there. Janhvi had stayed back as her debut was just about to release. Talking about that phase, Janhvi had once said in an interview, "I think, I was still in that state of shock, to be very honest. I think I am still in shock. None of it has been processed. Like, I have no memory of three or four months."

Sridevi's death also brought the four siblings together. Talking about that, Kapoor had said, "You know at the end of the day, we have the same blood in us. I don't remember anything of those four months but I do remember that one day when we were sitting in Harsh (Anil Kapoor's son) Bhaiya's room and Arjun Bhaiya and Anshula (Arjun Kapoor's sister) Didi came in -- I think that was the one day when I felt like, 'Ok maybe we might be okay'."

Well, we might have lost Sridevi, but Janhvi Kapoor hopes to honour her legacy and her vast acting talent.