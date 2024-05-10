Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor are busy promoting their film, Mr and Mrs Mahi, which is all set to release this Friday. On Thursday, during the promotion, Rajkummar was seen showing off Janhvi Kapoor's ball-inspired dress to the photographers.

For the event, Rajkummar was dressed in a beige-colored blazer and matching pants, while his Mr and Mrs Mahi co-star Janhvi wore a red cut-out dress with cricket balls pinned on the back. She looked beautiful in the outfit.

Fans and paps were blown away by Janhvi's ball-inspired outfit

Several videos and pictures have surfaced on social media that show Janhvi having a fun banter with paps.

A clip shows Janhvi Kapoor walking in the lobby when paps on duty are recording her. Janhvi smiles and tells paps and says," Aap na galat-galat angle mat lijiye.." ( Please don't take my video in wrong angles).

Netizens slammed paps for not filming actresses' videos from the wrong angles.

A user wrote, "She has every right to wear what she wants.. the media should restrain from taking wrong angles & making things look bad.."

Another mentioned, "If she is so uncomfortable with the attire, why wear it in the first place?.."

The third one said, "Why she is saying this thing so politely and happily.."

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starred together in Roohi, which was released in 2021. Apart from them, actors like Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab and Purnendu Bhattacharya will also be seen in the lead roles in the film.

This is a sports drama film based on the life of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. This film was announced in 2021 and its shooting started in 2022. Finally, the film is going to hit theaters at the end of this month i.e. on 31 May 2024.