Today, August 13, 2024, is veteran actor Sridevi's 61st birth anniversary. The actor left for heavenly abode in February 2018. Sridevi's demise left a huge void in the lives of her family. Today, on her birth anniversary, her family is remembering and honouring her by sharing pictures and videos.

The actor's elder daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, is carrying forward the legacy of Sridevi and often visits Tirupati Balaji temple on special occasions.

The actor visited the Tirupati temple with her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya.

A video from their temple visit has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Janhvi was seen wearing a yellow saree paired with a green blouse. She completed her look with traditional jewellery and tied her hair in a bun. Shikhar wore a traditional South Indian dhoti and shawl.

In the video, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya bowed down at the shrine before they sought blessings.

Andhra Pradesh: Actor Janhvi Kapoor had a darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala. After the darshan, TTD (Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams) officials honored her with silk clothes in the Ranganayaka Mandapam of Lord Venkateswara and presented her with the Lord's prasadam pic.twitter.com/shM0FSydF9 — IANS (@ians_india) August 13, 2024

Fans lauded Shikhar for always being there for her

A user wrote, "Gem of a guy always takes her to temples."

Another user mentioned, "Such a cute couple."

VIDEO | Actress Janhvi Kapoor (@JanhviKappor) visited Tirupati Balaji Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh, earlier today.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/dv5TRARJn4) pic.twitter.com/15tA3uY05s — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 13, 2024

On Tuesday, Janhvi dropped a heartfelt post in remembrance of her mom on her birth anniversary. She shared a picture of the temple, a childhood pic of her with Sridevi and a saree-clad photograph, which she wore for her visit to Tirupati.

Janhvi Kapoor's divine connection

Janhvi Kapoor, on her divine connection, said, 'Jab bulawa aata hai (I feel an inner calling) that tells me I need to visit Tirupati, climb the stairs, and seek the auspicious sight of the deity. I have already been to Tirupati three times this year, and I will go again on Mom's birthday."

Earlier, in a conversation with Curly Tales, Janhvi spoke about being spiritual. She said, "In the past 5-6 years, I have become very spiritually inclined. I find refuge in my religion and my spirituality, and Lord Balaji specifically."

Professional Front

Janhvi was last seen in 'Ulajh' with Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew. She will be next seen in 'Devara: Part 1,' which marks her Telugu film debut opposite Jr NTR. She will also be seen in a film with Ram Charan.