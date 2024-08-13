Janhvi Kapoor exudes elegance in saree as she seeks blessings BF Shikhar Pahariya at Tirupati Temple On Sridevi's Birth Anniversary
Janhvi Kapoor exudes elegance in saree as she seeks blessings BF Shikhar Pahariya at Tirupati Temple On Sridevi's Birth AnniversaryInstagram , Twitter

Today, August 13, 2024, is veteran actor Sridevi's 61st birth anniversary. The actor left for heavenly abode in February 2018. Sridevi's demise left a huge void in the lives of her family. Today, on her birth anniversary, her family is remembering and honouring her by sharing pictures and videos.

The actor's elder daughter, Janhvi Kapoor, is carrying forward the legacy of Sridevi and often visits Tirupati Balaji temple on special occasions.

Janhvi Kapoor exudes elegance in saree as she seeks blessings BF Shikhar Pahariya at Tirupati Temple On Sridevi's Birth Anniversary
Janhvi Kapoor exudes elegance in saree as she seeks blessings BF Shikhar Pahariya at Tirupati Temple On Sridevi's Birth AnniversaryInstagram , Twitter

The actor visited the Tirupati temple with her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya.

Janhvi Kapoor exudes elegance in saree as she seeks blessings BF Shikhar Pahariya at Tirupati Temple On Sridevi's Birth Anniversary
Janhvi Kapoor exudes elegance in saree as she seeks blessings BF Shikhar Pahariya at Tirupati Temple On Sridevi's Birth AnniversaryInstagram , Twitter

A video from their temple visit has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Janhvi was seen wearing a yellow saree paired with a green blouse. She completed her look with traditional jewellery and tied her hair in a bun. Shikhar wore a traditional South Indian dhoti and shawl.

In the video, Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya bowed down at the shrine before they sought blessings.

Fans lauded Shikhar for always being there for her

A user wrote, "Gem of a guy always takes her to temples."

Another user mentioned, "Such a cute couple."

On Tuesday, Janhvi dropped a heartfelt post in remembrance of her mom on her birth anniversary. She shared a picture of the temple, a childhood pic of her with Sridevi and a saree-clad photograph, which she wore for her visit to Tirupati.

Janhvi Kapoor's divine connection 

Janhvi Kapoor, on her divine connection, said, 'Jab bulawa aata hai (I feel an inner calling) that tells me I need to visit Tirupati, climb the stairs, and seek the auspicious sight of the deity. I have already been to Tirupati three times this year, and I will go again on Mom's birthday."

Earlier, in a conversation with Curly Tales, Janhvi spoke about being spiritual. She said, "In the past 5-6 years, I have become very spiritually inclined. I find refuge in my religion and my spirituality, and Lord Balaji specifically."

Professional Front

Janhvi was last seen in 'Ulajh' with Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew. She will be next seen in 'Devara: Part 1,' which marks her Telugu film debut opposite Jr NTR. She will also be seen in a film with Ram Charan.

Also Read