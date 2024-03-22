Janhvi Kapoor is probably the most spiritual actress in the current generation. We have often seen her making timely visits to various religious sites and immersing herself in spirituality completely. The diva was recently spotted visiting Balaji Temple in Tirupati with beau Shikhar Pahariya and friend, Orry in tow. Janhvi marked her birthday in the traditional style by worshipping the deity first.

Orry's wardrobe malfunction

Orhan Awatramani or Orry, documented most of the journey on his vlog. The social media influencer revealed how after a certain point, Janhvi started climbing the stairs using her knees. The Roohi actress being as spiritual as she is, didn't stop despite getting exhausted and completed the journey the same way. However, for Orry, it was a different journey altogether.

Orry gave us a glimpse into how Janhvi gave him a veshti to wear before reaching the temple and the man chose to wear bright red underpants, under the veshti. This led to his pants playing peek-a-boo when the paps flashed their cameras onto him. Shikhar Pahariya was also seen questioning and laughing over Orry's decision to wear red under white.

Janhvi on spirituality

Janhvi has always called herself old school and revealed how she feels closer to her late mother, Sridevi when she inclines towards spirituality. "Mom was always very, very religious. And I think I have become much more religious since she passed away. I somehow feel closer to her when I do things that were so much part of her," Kapoor had once told HT Brunch. "Mom was very religious and even superstitious about certain things. She would do a lot of pujas and mannats for us and for papa's films. I grew up seeing all that," she had further said.