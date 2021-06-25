Janhvi Kapoor's backless picture is breaking the internet. The picture shared by the actress and her fan club has got everyone talking. Janhvi Kapoor's Instagram is a witness to her many moods. Fun, witty, serious, gentle to flirty, and sensuous; she truly has her social media game on point. And, her latest monochrome picture is a testimony to that.

Janhvi shared a backless picture of hers on Instagram. The monochrome picture had the Kapoor girl flaunting her toned bod and soft curls. Janhvi's magnetic persona was evident in the picture. Janhvi's story was shared by several of her fan pages. And soon, comments started pouring in. The actress is seen oozing oomph in the glamorous look. Needless to say, she totally aced it!

"Those eyes!", said one user. While another wrote, "If looks could kill, I would have died a thousand deaths by now." "She's so HOT" opined one, "The temperature is rising," said another. People looked totally smitten by Janhvi's flawless look and couldn't stop raving about it.

Janhvi Kapoor also keeps sharing funny and goofy videos of her gang dancing to popular number. When recently, Janhvi and the gang danced to – Temperature – Arjun Kapoor was one of the first ones to react. He wrote, "Ummm this needs a separate whole dinner to discuss."

After her debut with Dhadak, there has been no dearth of good projects for Sridevi's daughter. The success of Gunjan Saxena and Roohi has further amped up Janhvi's market value. With films like – Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry, Bombay Girl, and Takht; Janhvi has some of the biggest films lined up for release this year and the next.