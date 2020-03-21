Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has decided to conduct an online meditation camp during the "Janata Curfew" on March 22. As the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a self-imposed nation-wide curfew in order to slow the COVID-19 spread. During the "Janata Curfew", people across the country, except those linked to essential services, have been asked to stay indoors. While this is an extremely important step to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the virtual lockdown has triggered anxiety and fear in the minds of many.

While there is no cure for the virus yet and taking precautions is the best way to stay safe, meditation has proven to deal with fear and anxiety during the curfew. In a statement, Sri Sri's Art of Living Foundation said that he will be leading meditation online, which will be available on his official Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube pages.

"We're in the midst of a global crisis and many of us may be experiencing uncertainty, anxiety & fear. Meditation has proven to be the most effective way to deal with these emotions and is perhaps is the single biggest thing you can do to curb fear and anxiety, even when we're at home. Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar will be leading a meditation online and everyone is invited to participate," his organisation said.

The online meditation session will start at 10:30 am on Sunday and will be available in multiple languages. To watch the session, one can visit his official Youtube channel (YouTube.com/SriSri). The session will also be available on his Facebook and Instagram pages.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar urges people to abide by "Janata Curfew"

Earlier, Sri Sri extended his support to the "Janata Curfew" and appealed to all the citizens of the country to stay in from 7 am to 9 pm on Sunday, March 22. He said that India has done well in combating the coronavirus so far but a lot more was still needed to be done.

"So far India has done extremely well in combating coronavirus, but we have a lot to do. Let's respond to the call by Hon PM Shri Narendra Modi for people's curfew on March 22. Let's also appreciate the people in essential services who are fighting this war for us," he wrote on Twitter.