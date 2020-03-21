Amul has come up with their iconic doodle ad after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Thursday, March 19, address to the nation on the novel coronavirus. The PM has urged citizens to go on a Janata Curfew from 7 am to 9 pm on March 22.

He has asked them to show appreciation for those people working on the frontline to fight the virus by standing in their balconies and clapping and ringing their bells, banging on the plates and pans for five minutes on March 22, at 5 pm.

The announcement has interestingly put the netizens, celebrities on Twitter to show their support for the idea. And now to the list joins, Amul with their release of the iconic Amul girl doodle on the same.

The 'Janata Curfew' doodle

On Saturday, 21 March, Amul has posted a topical on social media with the caption, "#Amul Topical: National appreciation of all those working round the clock to keep India safe!"

The doodle features the Amul mascot, wearing a mask, standing in the balcony and banging plates. The cartoon also had a pictorial description of three essential steps to fight Covid-19 like sneezing while covering the mouth, washing hands and avoiding physical contact.

The text on the cartoon read, "Khaali haath nahin, thaali haath thanks kijiye!" and "Janata's favourite!"

Work from home doodle

Even before, amid the pandemic scare, the Indian cooperative dairy company has released doodles on the novel coronavirus. One among them was posted regarding work from home and social distancing recently.

In it, the Amul girl sits up in a couch, working on a laptop with a plate of bread and butter and a water bottle next to her. The text on the picture read, "Home for breakfast, lunch and dinner? So are we."

According to the latest list, India has registered 292 novel coronavirus-positive cases and four deaths, one each in Punjab, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Karnataka.