The Coronavirus outbreak has created a tense environment in the world and in India. In this time, the stress is high and celebrities are trying to spread awareness via social media about the gravity of the matter. However, every once in awhile there's a moment you can smile.

Dhinchak Pooja released her latest single and it's about Coronavirus. The viral singer dropped a song on the virus and how we can avoid the disease so that, Hoga Na Corona. It's what you need to stay home today.

Hoga Na Corona Dhinchak Pooja says

Every Bollywood celebrity has come out to fight the disease and has made appeals to the public to adopt preventive measures and take care. The disease has everybody in India down, Dhinchak Pooja has released her new single and it's very relevant to what's going on in society today. With Coronavirus, making life difficult and anxious the singer told us not to worry with her latest number, Hoga Na Corona.

In her latest video, the singer tells us how we can avoid the disease. Of course, she has put a disclaimer on the video saying that the video shouldn't substitute professional medical advice. She tells us to pray that nobody gets the disease and stay home. She also tells us to get tested if we sneeze or have a fever. With her masked minions wearing doctor's coats, it's not difficult to take them seriously at all. Watch it here:

It's been long since we saw the singer in action, with her previous chartbusters, this one was a little different. It had a social message. The video has acquired 2 million views so far. Comments are switched off on the video. If you follow her advice Hog Na Corona, however, we can't guarantee you'll be able to move on from this.