For a meagre amount of just Rs 200, three drug addicts, including a young girl, took the life of Jammu's rising and renowned singer, Garrison Marshal.

This gruesome murder has not only shocked the City of Temples but has also reinforced concerns about the rising drug-related crime in Jammu and its surrounding areas.

The accused girl, Diana, allegedly involved in this heinous crime, has been arrested by the police, while her two male accomplices remain at large.

Shocking crime caught on CCTV

Jammu witnessed another horrific crime linked to drug abuse when 36-year-old rising singer Garrison was brutally murdered near his home in Prem Nagar. The incident, captured on CCTV, occurred when Garrison went to a nearby shop to buy diapers for his two-year-old daughter.

After making his purchase, the shopkeeper returned Rs 200 in change to him. According to reports, two young men and a woman standing near the shop noticed the money and approached him, demanding cash for drugs. When Garrison refused, the accused attacked him with an ice pick, stabbing him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Police arrest one accused, search on for two others

Based on CCTV footage, the police arrested the girl involved in the attack, identified as Diana. However, the two male suspects—Bekham and Goni—are still at large. Raids are being conducted to track them down.

Eyewitness account: Deadly attack over cash

Garrison's cousin Mukesh, a resident of Himachal Pradesh, was present at the time of the attack. He recounted that the incident took place late Sunday night, around 11:30 PM, when they had gone to buy diapers for Garrison's daughter. After the purchase, Garrison received change from the shopkeeper, which he held in his hand.

Noticing the cash, three local drug addicts—two men and a woman—approached him and demanded money. When Garrison refused, they called for reinforcements. Armed with an ice pick and other sharp weapons, they launched a brutal assault on him. Mukesh was also beaten with kicks and punches during the scuffle.

Garrison, who was already battling liver disease, suffered excessive internal bleeding due to the attack. He was rushed to GMC Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Who was the victim?

Garrison was a well-recognized singer and the founder of Nissi Da Band, which he established nearly a decade ago. His band gained popularity, performing in Chandigarh, Delhi, and Mumbai. He had also shared the stage with several renowned Punjabi and Bollywood artists.

Jammu residents outraged

This tragic incident has further fueled public outrage over the increasing crime and drug abuse in Jammu. Locals have criticized the police for failing to curb the growing menace.

Just last month, Garrison had celebrated his daughter Falona's second birthday with great enthusiasm. His wife Kajal, his father Marshall Garg, and his mother Nasreen Garg were part of the joyous occasion. No one could have imagined that within weeks, their happiness would turn into grief.

As the city mourns the loss of a talented artist, the police continue their manhunt for the remaining accused, vowing swift justice for Garrison and his grieving family.