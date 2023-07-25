Two days before the expiry of the interim bail period, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday removed Principal Government College Jammu from her post and transferred as Secretary (Technical) in the Health & Medical Education Department. Dr. Ashutosh Gupta, Head Department of Radio Therapy, has been given charge of Principal GMC Jammu.

According to an order, Dr. Shashi Sudan Sharma, Principal, of Government Medical College, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Secretary (Technical) in the Health & Medical Education Department.

It said that Dr Ashutosh Gupta, Head Department of Radio Therapy in Government Medical College, Jammu shall hold the charge of the post of Principal Government Medical College Jammu in addition to his own duties for one year.

Booked for tampering birth certificate

On July 4, Dr Shashi Sudan Sharma, Principal and Dean of Government Medical College (GMC) and associated hospitals, Jammu, was booked by the Crime Branch for allegedly forging her birth date to get undue advantage in her career. Sharma was booked for cheating and forgery after an inquiry over a complaint lodged by one Manu Gupta, a resident of Channi Himmat in Jammu.

The complainant had alleged that Dr. Shashi Sudhan Sharma had tampered with her age documents to get an undue advantage for getting admission in the MBBS course at the GMC, Jammu, as she was underage for MBBS admission as per the Medical Council of India norms.

Crime Branch officials said Sharma possessed two birth dates — April 8, 1964, and April 8, 1965. The inquiry revealed that while applying for the MBBS course, she had submitted her matriculation diploma mentioning her birth year as 1964 to get admission in 1981. Later, at the time of getting appointed as an assistant surgeon in 1988, Sharma claimed that her birth year was 1965. It was submitted in the complaint that Dr. Sharma was under-aged for getting admission in the MBBS course.

"As per the guidelines of the Medical Council of India (MCI), she was not eligible for admission into the MBBS course at the relevant time and in connivance with the then officers/officials of the J&K Board of School Education committed the offence of forgery and used forged documents as genuine, thereby causing wrongful gain to herself and corresponding wrongful loss to the state exchequer," the complainant had submitted in his complaint.

Accordingly, a case was registered against Dr. Sharma under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B RPC read with 5(1) (d) Prevention of Corruption Act 2006 at the police station economic offences wing (EOW) of Crime branch, Jammu.

Granted two weeks interim bail in death of birth tempering case

Booked by the Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir in date of birth forging case, the High Court on July 12 granted interim pre-arrest bail to Dr. Shashi Sudan, Principal GMC Jammu, who was booked by the Crime Branch Jammu in the date of birth forging case.

After hearing Senior Advocate Pranav Kohli with Advocates Farhan Mirza and Aftab Malik for the applicant whereas Senior AAG Monika Kohli for the Crime Branch, Justice Vinod Chatterji Koul issued notice to the Crime Branch and directed to file an objection by the next date of hearing.

"A case is made out for grant of interim bail in favour of petitioner", the High Court said and ordered that in the event of arrest of petitioner for the commission of offences under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B RPC and Section 5(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act 2006 she shall be released on interim bail with the condition that she shall furnish bail and personal bonds to the tune of Rs 1 lakh each to the satisfaction of arresting officer and she shall associate with Investigating Agency, if and when required by IO, she shall appear before IO and she shall not tamper with the prosecution evidence or hamper investigation in any manner.