Nazia Bibi, daughter of the Bakarwal tribe of Jammu, created history and became the first player from Jammu and Kashmir to be selected for the Indian women's Kho-Kho team for the forthcoming World Cup.

The Bakerwals are a nomadic tribe in Jammu and Kashmir who raise sheep and goats. The Bakerwals are seasonal migrants who move their herds to different pastures in search of grassland. In the winter, they live in the Siwalik range, and in the summer, they move to the Kashmir Valley.

21-year-old Nazia Bibi of Ban village of Jammu and Kashmir has set a new record in her name. She will represent the Indian team in the upcoming Kho-Kho World Cup, which will be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi from January 13 to 15, 2025.

Teams from more than 24 countries around the world will participate in this prestigious tournament.

"It is really a matter of pride to represent the country in an event like World Cup", elated Nazia told the International Bussiness Times.

She exuded confidence that the Indian Kho Kho team will win gold in the forthcoming World Cup.

She gave credit to her family for her inspirational success in this field. "I have fully dedicated myself to my game. While I was playing in my college team, my family fully supported and encouraged me. It was all due to the support of my family today I am in the Indian team", she said.

Narrating her success story, Nazia said that while playing in her college team she was selected for a camp held in Jammu. From J&K camp she was selected from the national camp which was held at Jawahar Lal Stadium in New Delhi.

Inspirational story of Nazia, who comes from the Bakarwal tribe

Nazia Bibi belongs to a small Ban village in the Nagrota area of Jammu. She belongs to the Bakarwal tribe and is currently studying the fifth semester of BA at Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Government Women's College, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. Her father, Sabar Ali, is a shopkeeper, while her mother, Zulekha Bibi, is a housewife.

Nazia's passion for kho-kho started during her school days, but in the last seven years she took it up as a professional sport. Her inspiration was her cousins, who are serving in the Indian Army. "Since childhood, I saw my cousins playing and their achievements inspired me to make a career in sports," Nazia said.

Journey to the national team

After constant practice and hard work, Nazia secured her place in the Indian women's kho-kho team. Four players were called from Jammu and Kashmir to the national camp, including two male and two female players. But Nazia Bibi was the only female player to be selected for the Indian team.

A proud moment for the family and community

Nazia's achievement has made her family and the entire community proud. Her parents said that Nazia has not only brought laurels to her family but to the entire Jammu and Kashmir. Nazia emotionally said, "My whole family is proud of me and they are praying for the success of our team".

Inspiration for youth

Nazia's success has encouraged the youth of Jammu and Kashmir towards sports. This talented player of the Bakarwal tribe has proved that one can make one's dreams come true despite difficult circumstances.

Busy in preparations for the World Cup

The Indian Kho-Kho team is now busy preparing for the upcoming World Cup. Nazia said, "I am fully prepared to perform well with my team and bring laurels to the country. This is like a dream come true for me"

This inspiring journey of Nazia Bibi is an inspiration for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. It shows that with dedication, guidance, and hard work, any goal can be achieved.