On the very first day of the new year, the principal opposition party the BJP predicted that the ruling National Conference would split very soon due to internal conflict and resentment among senior leaders of the party.

Interacting with media persons on the occasion of the new year, the chief spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir BJP Sunil Sethi pointed out that within two months after the formation of its government, the ruling party was confronting the internal squabbling.

"Everyone is observing that no senior leader of the National Conference is defending the decisions of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Only some junior leaders are coming forward to defend the Chief Minister", Sethi said and added that senior National Conference leaders were sulking after being sidelined by the Chief Minister.

"The composition of Omar Abdullah's council of ministers is also an indication of ignoring senior leaders", Sethi said and pointed out that "inexperienced" and first-timer MLAs from the Jammu region were appointed as Cabinet ministers.

Leadership crisis in NC

In an attempt to exploit differences among senior leaders of the National Conference on different issues, Sethi said that no senior leader of the ruling party appeared to be standing with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Rating the performance of the National Conference-led coalition in Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of the new year, chief spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir BJP Sunil Sethi termed this regime as "rudderless" and "directionless".

First time after the formation of Omar Abdullah's government on October 16, 2024, the BJP has launched such blistering attacks on this regime. The party accused the NC of failing to fulfill the promises made by the party in its election manifesto.

"Over two months have passed after the formation of this regime nothing has been done to fulfill the promises made with the people in the election manifesto", he said.

On relations among constituents of the coalition, the BJP spokesperson said that conflict between the National Conference and Congress was an open secret.

Statehood only at an "appropriate" time

Amid the growing demand of different political parties to restore statehood, the BJP made it clear that statehood would be restored at the appropriate time.

Lambasting the ruling National Conference for taking excuse for the delay in the restoration of statehood in implementing promises of the election manifesto, the BJP said that while contesting Assembly elections Omar Abdullah was very much aware that he would be the Chief Minister of a Union Territory where powers of the government are defined.

"Without looking into financial viabilities, the NC had promised many things to the people during the election campaign without any roadmap", Sethi said

On the demand for the restoration of statehood, the BJP spokesperson said that those at the helm of the affairs were keenly waiting situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Any hasty decision in this regard would prove disastrous for Jammu and Kashmir. All aspects have to be taken into consideration before taking any decision on the restoration of statehood", he said.