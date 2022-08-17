Mystery shrouds after the recovery of six bodies of two families in two adjoining houses on early Wednesday morning in the Sidhara area of Tawi Vihar on the outskirts of Jammu city.

The deceased included a woman and her two daughters and a son. Five of the deceased are from Marmat Doda and one from the Barzulla area of Srinagar.

Prima facie, it appears that they were poisoned but the real cause of their deaths would emerge only after the autopsy as the bodies have already been sent to Government Medical College Hospital Jammu for postmortem.

The bodies of Noor Ul Habib, Sajad Ahmad Magrey, Sakina Begum, and her daughter Naseema Akhter were found dead inside Habib's house in the Tawi Vihar locality of Sidhra. The bodies of Rubina Bano and her brother Zafar Salim were recovered from a nearby house.

Senior police officers along with forensic teams have rushed to the spot after getting information about the recovery of bodies.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Chandan Kohli said that a four-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjay Sharma has been formed to investigate the incident.

Police recover bodies after a phone call from Srinagar

According to the spokesman of Jammu Police a call was received from Habib's sister Shahzada, a resident of Srinagar's Barzulla locality, wherein she expressed apprehension that her brother might have committed suicide as he was not answering her calls.

After reaching Habib's house, police found it bolted from inside and noticed a foul smell emanating from it, he said.

The doors of the house were broken down with the presence of some locals of Tawi Vihar and four semi-decomposed bodies were found inside.

On this, a team of FSL and photographers of the crime section of the Police Control Room (PCR) were called in for the probe into the Inquest proceedings started thereof.

Prima facie it appears to be a case of poisoning, though it has to be ascertained whether it is a case of forced poisoning or otherwise.

The locals established the identities of the deceased as Noor ul Habib son of Habib Ullah, Sakina Begum wife of Ghulam Hassan, Sajad Ahmed son of Farooq Ahmed Magray, and Nassema Akthar daughter of Ghulam Hassan.

Locals also informed that there is another house which belongs to who is one of the deceased and the police party went there and opened the doors and found two more bodies. Identities of two bodies were established as Rubina Bano daughter of Ghulam Hussain, and Zafar Salim son of Ghulam Hussain.

SSP announces SIT

SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct a probe into the whole incident. The SIT is headed by Sanjay Sharma SP Rural and comprised of Pardeep Kumar SDPO Nagrota, InspectorVishav Partap SHO Nagrota, and Sub-Inspector Majid Hussain incharge of Police Post Sidhra.