Sumit, a resident of the Bantalab area in the outskirts of Jammu city, woke up at noon on Sunday to catch up on much-needed sleep. For the past three days, he had been unable to sleep properly due to relentless hostile activities in the sky, including Pakistani drone incursions and missile threats targeting the region.

Last night was no less than a boon for the fear-stricken residents of the Jammu region as they finally got a peaceful sleep after three consecutive restless and tense nights.

Although country's Air Defence System has foiled all attempts by Pakistan to target vital installations, there was fear among the inhabitants of this city, which is a symbol of peace, tranquility, and brotherhood.

For the last three days, the skies of Jammu witnessed unprecedented hostile activities, where Pakistani drones and missiles were trying to target important defense and civilian installations in the region.

These attacks not only spread panic among the locals but also pushed them into a vortex of insomnia and uncertainty.

For the last three days, nights in the Jammu region were terrifying and restless. The buzzing of sirens, blackouts, sounds of drones hovering in the sky, the fear of missiles, and the explosions from time to time not only took away the sleep of the people but also completely disrupted their daily lives.

Children were scared, and the fear of something untoward happening increased the restlessness among the elderly. Silence had descended on the local markets, and people were forced to huddle in their homes.

But last night, i.e. the night of 10 May 2025, brought the beginning of a new morning for Jammu. An unusual calm prevailed in the area after 10 pm. There was neither the buzzing of drones nor the sound of any explosions. This peace was the result of the declaration of ceasefire, which provided the residents of Jammu with a peaceful atmosphere for the first time after four days of turmoil. For the first time, people could sleep peacefully in their beds without any fear or noise.

The local residents felt this peace like a great gift. Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Jammu, said emotionally, "For three nights we remained awake in fear and uncertainty. Every small sound used to startle us. The peace of last night has given us hope to live again." Another resident, Shalinder Singh, said that her children slept without fear for the first time and woke up refreshed in the morning.

The Jammu administration has also shown readiness to maintain this peace. The authorities have appealed to the people to maintain peace, not to pay heed to rumours and report any suspicious activity immediately. Also, security forces have increased patrolling in the area to further strengthen the confidence of the residents.

This development has not only brought relief to the people of Jammu but has also shown how important peace and coexistence are. Residents now hope that this peace will last for a long time, and they will be able to return to their daily lives without any fear. The markets of Jammu are expected to return to life again, and children will be able to study in their schools without any worries.

The people of Jammu are looking at this peace as a new opportunity. This peace is not only giving them peace at night, but is also raising a new hope in their hearts that tomorrow will be even better.