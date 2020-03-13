Shortly after Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announced that all schools, colleges, cinemas and other places attracting mass gatherings be shut for a week, District Magistrate of Jammu District, Sushma Chauhan IAS ordered a similar restriction in Jammu. The announcement made by the Jammu district administration orders closure of shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools and recreational clubs till March 31, 2020.
The move is the latest in the government's effort to tackle the pandemic, which has infected over a lakh people and claimed thousands of lives from around the world. In India, there have been 81 confirmed cases of Covid-19, which has resulted in amped up efforts to contain the widespread of the virus.
Below is the order dated March 31, 2020, by the government of Jammu and Kashmir in wake of coronavirus outbreak:
Order No: DCJ/PS/2019-2020/984-86
Subject: Closure of all Shopping Malls, Gyms, Swimming Pools, Recreational Clubs in District Jammu
Whereas the prevailing health situation (due to COVID-19) in the several countries of the world has given rise to serious concerns in India as well; and
Whereas, COVID-19 has a pattern of transmission at a rapid rate in case prescribed preventive protocols, like avoiding mass gatherings etc., are not strictly followed; and
Whereas, it is felt that large gatherings in Shopping Malls, Gyms, Swimming Pools, Recreational Clubs may cause spread of COVID-19 from infected to non-infected; and
Whereas, section 144 of CrPC empowers the undersigned to issue certain direction/orders in urgent case of nuisances of apprehended danger when it is considered that such direction is likely to prevent danger to human life, health or safety.
As such, for the reasons mentioned above, it is hereby ordered that all Shopping Malls, Gyms, Swimming Pools, Recreational Clubs in District Jammu shall remain closed with immediate effect.
This order shall remain in effect till 31st March 2020. Since, it is not possible to serve this order individually, it shall be circulated in Print, electronic and social media for information of all concerned.
Any violation of this order shall invite action under Indian Penal Code