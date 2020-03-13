Shortly after Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa announced that all schools, colleges, cinemas and other places attracting mass gatherings be shut for a week, District Magistrate of Jammu District, Sushma Chauhan IAS ordered a similar restriction in Jammu. The announcement made by the Jammu district administration orders closure of shopping malls, gyms, swimming pools and recreational clubs till March 31, 2020.

The move is the latest in the government's effort to tackle the pandemic, which has infected over a lakh people and claimed thousands of lives from around the world. In India, there have been 81 confirmed cases of Covid-19, which has resulted in amped up efforts to contain the widespread of the virus.

Below is the order dated March 31, 2020, by the government of Jammu and Kashmir in wake of coronavirus outbreak: