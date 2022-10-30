With the recovery of a consignment of weapons, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday foiled an attempt by Pakistan to smuggle arms and ammunition to the terrorists active in different parts of the Union Territory.

These weapons were dropped by a Pakistani drone in the border areas of RS Pura in the Jammu district. Two persons have been arrested in this regard who were part of the module operating from Europe.

According to the police during the intervening nights of 27th and 28th October, a suspicious movement of a drone was observed in the general area of the Baspur Bangla in the RS Pura sector.

"Since the area is close to the fence, the information was shared with all police stations, and a dedicated officer-led team was put on the job. The technical surveillance unit was also put on the job", police said.

All the vehicles which had crossed the police checkpoints around that time were scrutinized. CCTV footage of the place and the roads leading to the general area were thoroughly checked. Physical pattern and technical analysis were pursued thoroughly.

"Based on the above-mentioned analysis police team of RS Pura picked up a few suspects, who were put to sustained questioning regarding their movement in the border belt particularly when the drone movement was reported", police said.

Mastermind of terror module operating from Europe

According to police, during rounding up some suspects, Jammu Police was able to lay hands on one of the suspects namely Chander Bose son of Vasdev resident of Doda.

"On his questioning, he could not give any satisfactory reply regarding his movement towards the border on that particular time and date", police said.

"When put to sustained questioning he admitted that he had visited the particular above-mentioned area, to receive the consignment of weapons dropped by drone", police said.

Bose further disclosed that he was working at the behest of a person namely Shamsher Singh son of Prem Singh resident of Camp Gole Gujral Jammu. Both were in touch with an Over Ground Worker (OGW) namely Balvinder resident of Jammu (now settled in Europe).

All the arrested persons and the OGW are working for a banned terrorist organization. Balvinder was coordinating with both the accused in India and the handlers of the consignment in Pakistan.