At least one militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, June 12.

A cordon and search operation was launched in the area, jointly by the security forces and the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Security personnel received a tip-off about the presence of militants in Bomai area of Sopore yesterday evening.

The militants opened fire on the search party during the operation, triggering an encounter.

The identity and affiliation of the killed militant is yet to be ascertained. Arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter, according to the police.

Earlier, two militants were also killed in an encounter in Shopian. They were identified to be affiliated with Ansar Ghazwatul Hind (AGH) outfit.