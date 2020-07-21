Two army soldiers were injured in a landmine explosion in J&K's Rajouri district on Tuesday. Reports said the explosion injuring the two soldiers occurred when a landmine went off in the area the two were patrolling in.

Injured jawans moved to hospitals

The two army soldiers were identified as sepoy SK Minjur Rehman and sepoy Upadhya Prasad Rajindra sustained blast injuries while on duty in forward areas of Kalal in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

According to police sources, "S.K. Minjur Rehman was airlifted to Udhampur base hospital while Upadhya Prasad Rajindra was shifted to the army hospital in Rajouri", sources said.

