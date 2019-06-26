At least three terrorists have been cornered by the security forces in an encounter in Nagbal Forest area of Tral in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter had broken between terrorists and security forces in the wee hours of Wednesday, June 26.

Police said that a joint team of security forces comprising troops of 42 Rashtriya Rifles with Special Operations Group of the Indian Army, Kashmir Police and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Pulwama's Tral forest after the presence of terrorists was sensed in the area.

News agency ANI has reported that an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces is still underway.

"Hiding militants opened fire at the security forces after the cordon around them was tightened. Intermittent firing exchanges are now going on between the security forces and the militants hiding in the area," police sources said as quoted by a news agency.

Amit Shah visits J&K today

Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Jammu and Kashmir for the first time as a Union Minister. Ahead of Shah's visit, security has been tightened in and around Srinagar for the next two days. The BJP chief will arrive in the city today afternoon.

A message circulated by the Jammu and Kashmir Police read: "In view of HM (Home Minister) visit, strong and reliable input of terrorist activities in and around the capital has been sounded." Traffic restrictions have been imposed by the Srinagar district magistrate from 8 am to 10:30 pm on Wednesday and from 7 am to 4 pm tomorrow.

As soon as Amit Shah will land in the city, he will head towards the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre to chair a meeting on security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra. All security agencies which are operating in the valley would be present in the meeting.

The Union Home Minister and the BJP president will also meet the family of a police officer who died after being injured in a recent encounter.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)