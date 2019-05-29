An encounter between security forces and militants broke out in South Kashmir's Kulgam district in the wee hours of Wednesday, May 29. One miliitant was reportedly killed in the gunfight, while three others were believed to be trapped in Tazipura area of the district.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in the area, as a precautionary measure.

The security forces, including Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Search Operation Group (SOG) of the state police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon and search operation in the area following which the operation intensified. The holed up militants opened fire on the security forces, which triggered the encounter.

Meanwhile in Jammu, two suspected Pakistani spies were arrested while shooting videos and photographs outside an Army camp.

These incidents come a day after an encounter broke out in Kokernag area of Anantnag district on Tuesday, during which two militants were killed and their arms and ammunition were confiscated by the security forces.

(Inputs from agencies)