In a major move, the Directorate of Information and Public Relations-Jammu and Kashmir (DIPR-J&K) has called for accelerated recruitment for 10,000 posts in its first phase. The DIPR has announced the recruitment call through its official Twitter handle on Tuesday, June 9.

According to the notice, the first phase of the recruitment process invites 1000 doctors, 100 veterinarians, and 2000 panchayat accounts assistants. Additionally, 7052 class 4 vacancies have already been referred to SSB.

Transparent recruitment process

The notice issued by DIPR suggested speed and transparent recruitment process for all the applicants. No interviews will be conducted for posts including and up to Pay Level 5 (Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300). Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of written tests.

Meanwhile, doctors are also exempted from the interview process.

Domicile certificate will not be needed at the time of filling the application forms and there are some special recruitment rules made for class 4th. This includes granting additional five marks for widows, divorced or judicially separated women and orphan girls.

Additional five marks are also given for daily wagers and casual workers as well as candidates whose family members have not been in the Government services. Moreover, five year age relaxation in the upper age limit is also granted.

Domiciles of the home district or division will receive additional marks.