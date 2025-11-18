Although senior police officers have maintained a guarded silence following the arrest of terrorists involved in the "white-collar" terror module, a red alert has been sounded across the entire Jammu region, with heavy deployment of forces in all sensitive areas.

While security personnel on the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) remain on high alert, police teams reached out to various localities and vulnerable pockets in Jammu city, urging people—particularly traders—to stay vigilant, report any suspicious movement, and install CCTV cameras as part of the city's security grid. The advisory comes in the wake of a high-intensity explosion in Delhi on November 10.

Police held meetings with shopkeepers, transporters, business owners, and street vendors at the bus stand to ensure vigilance and seek their cooperation in reporting suspicious activity or unattended objects.

Seeking public support in strengthening surveillance, police urged citizens and traders to install high-resolution CCTV cameras and maintain heightened alertness. Security personnel have intensified round-the-clock patrolling and are monitoring footage from dozens of cameras across the city as part of the bolstered security measures.

Security has been further tightened throughout the Jammu region, with heightened vigilance along the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway, railway tracks, and other sensitive installations. Security has also been strengthened at the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi and its base camp in Katra, Reasi district. Police have conducted outreach activities across Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts to enhance alertness among security forces and the public.

Security tightened at Jammu Railway Station

Security was heightened at the Jammu railway station on Monday following the recent busting of a terror module.

Official sources said police and paramilitary personnel conducted surprise checks at the station, frisking passengers and inspecting the luggage of all incoming and outgoing travellers. The enhanced security comes days after eight individuals, including doctors, were arrested for allegedly planning major terror strikes across the country.

Poonch Police announces ₹5 Lakh reward for credible info on terrorists/associates. Informer identity confidential.

Share info: ?

PCR: 90862 53188

Surankote: 91030 11723

Hqrs: 95419 00975

Mendhar: 95419 12377

Or nearest Police Station/ Post. @JmuKmrPolice @ZPHQJammu @digrprange — DISTRICT POLICE POONCH (@Poonch_Police) November 17, 2025

Poonch Police announce reward for information on terrorists

Meanwhile, in an effort to boost public participation in counter-terror operations, Poonch Police announced a reward of ₹5 lakh for any "credible, specific, and actionable" information regarding terrorists or their associates.

Police assured that the identities of informers would be fully protected. People have been urged to immediately report any suspicious activity, especially related to those providing shelter, food, logistics, transport, safe houses, or communication support to terrorists.

In a public notification, Poonch Police reiterated that the identity of all informers would remain absolutely confidential. The public has been urged to remain vigilant and promptly report information, particularly concerning individuals involved in:

Supplying food, shelter, or essential items to terrorists Providing logistics, including transport, safe houses, or movement assistance Maintaining communication or contact with terrorists Passing information regarding the movement of security forces Facilitating finances, recruitment, networking, or coordination for terrorist activities

Citizens may share information through the following WhatsApp/Telegram helpline numbers:

Poonch Police Control Room (PCR): +91 90862 53188 DySP Surankote: 91030 11723 DySP Headquarters Poonch: 95419 00975 DySP Mendhar: 95419 12377 Information may also be shared with any nearby Police Station or Police Post.

Authorities have appealed to the public to alert police about anyone passing sensitive information, financing terror activities, or aiding recruitment and networking.