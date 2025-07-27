In a tragic incident that has reignited concerns over the continued use of banned kite-flying materials, a 37-year-old steel businessman from Jammu lost his life after his throat was slit by a synthetic kite string, commonly known as "Chinese Manja," on the Jammu-Akhnoor flyover near the Canal Road area.

The deceased has been identified as Sahil Sharma, 36, son of Rajinder Prasad, a resident of Domana. According to police, the incident occurred when Sahil was riding his motorcycle with his wife toward the Bus Stand area. A nylon thread, suspended across the flyover, wrapped around his neck and caused a fatal laceration.

The incident took place on Saturday evening near the Palm Island Multiplex. Sahil, who owned a steel business, suffered a deep cut to the throat. An accident case has been registered at Nawabad Police Station.

Station House Officer (SHO) Deepak Pathania stated that an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident. Sahil's brother, Ayush Sharma, recounted the horrifying moment: "My sister-in-law called. She said that my brother's throat was cut by a thread on the flyover. As soon as it happened, he stopped the bike."

"There was a lot of bleeding. With the help of local people, we rushed him to the hospital. When I arrived there, my brother had already died," he added.

Sale of banned thread continues unabated in Jammu

The synthetic thread, often coated with glass particles, is known to cause serious or fatal injuries to both humans and animals. Despite a clear ban under Section 144 of the Jammu and Kashmir Criminal Procedure Code, this hazardous material continues to be sold under various names, including "Chinese Manja" and "Gattu."

Authorities have repeatedly warned that this thread poses a grave threat to public safety, especially to two-wheeler riders and birds. The District Magistrate of Jammu had earlier banned its manufacture, sale, and use, but enforcement has remained inconsistent.

Local residents and civil society groups have condemned the tragedy and demanded strict action against those selling the banned thread. "How many lives must be lost before there is real enforcement?" asked a local resident at the site of the incident.

Sahil Sharma is survived by his wife, who was riding pillion at the time but escaped physical harm. The couple was reportedly returning from the famous Bahu Temple in Jammu when the tragedy occurred.

As the investigation continues, police have urged the public to report any instances of the sale or use of the banned thread and have assured that action will be taken against violators.

Previous incidents highlight repeated negligence

This is not the first time such a fatal incident has occurred in Jammu due to banned kite strings:

August 20, 2024: Two bike riders, Gurminder Singh and Parvinder Singh, fell from a flyover in Jammu. Parvinder died. The cause remained unknown until Gurminder, upon regaining consciousness the next day, revealed that they had become entangled in a nylon thread, leading to the accident. July 13, 2025: A couple on a motorcycle near Bishnah got caught in a kite string. One person suffered a throat injury and required seven stitches. August 3, 2021: Six-year-old Dhruv sustained severe throat injuries from a "Gattu" string in the Sarwal area of Jammu. He was hospitalized for two days and reportedly stopped breathing due to excessive blood loss. Bharat Chand, a policeman posted at Gandhi Nagar Police Station and a resident of Valmiki Colony, was injured when a kite string became entangled around his neck while he was riding a motorcycle. He received deep wounds on his neck and hands while trying to remove the string and had to get 20 stitches.

Three arrested for selling banned thread in last two days

Three people have been arrested during the last two days for selling the banner synthetic thread (Gattu).

On Saturday a team from Police Station Janipur apprehended two accused persons, namely Koushal Kumar and P.K. Thapa, who were found in possession of 10 rolls of banned thread, a dangerous material known for causing serious injuries during kite flying. The accused persons were intercepted and could not produce any authorization for the possession of the banned material.

On Sunday, R S Pura Police conducted raids in the market and seized nine rolls of banned thread (Gattu). One person, who was engaged in selling this banned thread, was also arrested by the police. The seller identified as Raman Kumar s/o Tilak Raj R/o Ward No. 06 R.S Pura tehsil R.S Pura district Jammu.