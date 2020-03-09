In February this year, actress and radio presenter Jameela Jamil came out as queer on Twitter. "I kept it low because I was scared of the pain of being accused of performative bandwagon jumping, over something that caused me a lot of confusion, fear and turmoil when I was a kid," Jamil had said.

Not just that, she has been quite vocal about her injuries and health issues as well. However, time and again, she has faced the ire of social media users. Now according to Variety, Jameela recently claimed she sometimes gets backlash on social media because she deserves it. Speaking on how it affects our society at large and especially how they affect women, Jameela stated, "Sometimes when I get backlash on Twitter or social media, it's because I f***ing deserve it. So you can say I need to be called out and taught, but sometimes I also feel like we are entering an age where -- especially women in particular who speak out -- if discrediting is the new death, they will kill us."

Speaking at the third annual Diane von Furstenberg InCharge Conversations, she continued, "They'll just smear our name and drag our reputation through the mud with lies and targeted smear campaigns,"adding, "I cannot stress to you enough that when you see us (actors) being dragged through the mud, yes it is difficult, yes sometimes it can be embarrassing and exhausting. But generally we survive, and you will survive and please do not take this messaging as a signal to you that you shouldn't speak up and speak out and stand up for what's right and stick your neck out."

She signed off by saying, "I want you to know I'm fine, I'm here sitting with f***ing Gloria Steinem.