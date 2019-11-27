Actress Jameela Jamil almost lost her life while trying to keep up with energetic The Good Place co-star Ted Danson, she has said.

The 33-year-old could not keep pace with the Cheers star on set and says working with him often left her exhausted, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"A doctor once told me I'm clinically weak, which isn't a condition, it's just sad," she said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, November 25.

"Ted noticed that I was fatigued and yet was running circles around me - and he's 40 years older than me. I started trying to jog because of him, and the first time I tried, I almost died!"

Jamil said she ran into a beehive hanging from a tree and then into traffic, trying to escape the bees.

"That is my natural instinct, to run into six lanes of traffic," she said.

Jamil added, "I run in, a car hits me. Yeah, I get knocked over by a car. I've just started filming 'The Good Place', by the way. But the car's, thankfully, slowing down because it sees a woman covered in a perm of bees, so they hit me while slowing down."

Her nightmare ended as she ran towards a nearby bar.