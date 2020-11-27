Fifty Shades of Grey movie star Jamie Dornan recently talked about a crazy fan mail he received where a fan claimed that the movie star fathered a child with his co-star Dakota Johnson while filming the erotic romantic drama.

The Wild Mountain Thyme movie star Jamie Dornan told Variety that he recently heard a crazy rumor from a Fifty Shades fan who apparently convinced that Dornan had conceived a child with Dakota Johnson, who played Anastasia Steele in Fifty Shades movie trilogy.

The 38-year-old Jamie Dornan revealed that the fan reportedly sent him a collage of a child's photographs with a note.

"Someone saying that it was my kid, and my wife should know that I have this kid who's 7 years old."

Jamie further added that the individual was trying to say that the kid was born out of Jamie's affair with Dakota Johnson.

"It piqued our interest, let's say. It was a bit freaky."

This is not the first time when such reports have surfaced about the former Fifty Shades trilogy co-stars. In the past, several such rumors indicated an alleged affair between Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. However, both the actors maintained that they are merely co-stars and have nothing going on between them.

Jamie is married to his long-time sweetheart, Amelia Warner, with whom he shares three young daughters. At the same time, Dakota is in a longtime relationship with Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin.

Fifty Shades legacy:

During his interview with Variety, Jamie Dornan talked about the Fifty Shades trilogy and how complicated it was for him to star in a project that was loved by millions of fans but lacked praised from the critics.

"It's a strange thing going into those films knowing that you're going to be in a franchise that will probably make so much money and get negatively reviewed because those books made so much money and were really negatively reviewed."

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson's upcoming projects:

The Robin Hood movie star Jamie Doran has several projects lined-up for 2021. His will seen sharing the screen space with Emily Blunt in Wild Mountain Thyme in 2020. At the same time, he will play Edgar in Josh Greenbaum's comedy movie, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

Dakota Johnson, on the other hand, was last seen in The High Note movie. She will now share the screen with Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley's drama movie, The Lost Daughter.