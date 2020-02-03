A gunshot was fired outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University by two unidentified persons claimed students on Sunday night, February 2. No injuries have been reported so far, sources said.

"Two unidentified persons resorted to firing outside the University gate no. 5. They came on a red coloured Scooty from Shaheen Bagh side," said Suyash Tripathi, a Law student at Jamia Millia Islamia.

#WATCH Delhi: People gather in protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia University following an incident of firing at gate no.5 of the university. 2 scooty-borne unidentified people had fired bullets at the spot. SHO (Station house officer) is present at the spot. Investigation is on pic.twitter.com/EKlxQPBVum — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2020

In a statement issued by the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), a group comprising students and alumni of the university formed to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act said the attackers were on a red motorcycle having vehicle no. 1532 or 1534. One of the miscreants was wearing a red jacket, the statement said.

However, there is no confirmation from the police as of now. A senior police official said a case of attempt to murder under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act was registered in connection with the incident and an investigation is underway.

3rd firing incident in Jamia Nagar

This is the third firing incident in the Jamia Nagar area in a week. On Thursday, a minor fired at anti-CAA protesters preparing to march from Jamia towards the Rajghat, injuring a student.

Two days later, a 25-year-old fired two rounds in air at Shaheen Bagh, where a protest against the new citizenship law has been going on. No one was hurt in the incident.