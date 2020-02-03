Jamia protests
Jamia Millia Islamia teachers under the banner of Jamia Teachers' Association, participate in a candlelight protest march against CAA.IANS

A gunshot was fired outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University by two unidentified persons claimed students on Sunday night, February 2. No injuries have been reported so far, sources said.

"Two unidentified persons resorted to firing outside the University gate no. 5. They came on a red coloured Scooty from Shaheen Bagh side," said Suyash Tripathi, a Law student at Jamia Millia Islamia.

In a statement issued by the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), a group comprising students and alumni of the university formed to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act said the attackers were on a red motorcycle having vehicle no. 1532 or 1534. One of the miscreants was wearing a red jacket, the statement said.

However, there is no confirmation from the police as of now.  A senior police official said a case of attempt to murder under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act was registered in connection with the incident and an investigation is underway.

3rd firing incident in Jamia Nagar

Jamia shooting
Man opened fire during anti-CAA protests at Jamia.Twitter

This is the third firing incident in the Jamia Nagar area in a week. On Thursday, a minor fired at anti-CAA protesters preparing to march from Jamia towards the Rajghat, injuring a student.

Two days later, a 25-year-old fired two rounds in air at Shaheen Bagh, where a protest against the new citizenship law has been going on. No one was hurt in the incident.