Warner Bros. DC film division has been going through a lot of changes lately, which also seemingly resulted in the studios' decision to greenlight The Suicide Squad, a film described as a reboot of David Ayer's 2017 version. But surprisingly, it will still feature some of the characters from the original film and one of them is Jai Courtney.

Courtney has already arrived in Atlanta for the production of The Suicide Squad, which is confirmed to take place sometime this month. Since the project isn't so hush-hush any more, the Boomerang actor was asked during an interview if the change in director felt weird. Though confident in the director and cast's ability, he admitted that this version of the movie would be different.

Talking to Comicbook.com about his other upcoming sci-fi project, Semper-Fi, Courtney shed some of his thoughts on the DC film.

"I don't think it's going to be weird," Courtney said. "It's kind of funny that we're getting it up to go again and there's a bunch of new people and a bunch of old people, too. It's going to be different, for sure, but I think everyone's welcoming that challenge and welcoming the new energy in. I loved David, I loved working with David, I'd work with David again in a heartbeat. But Gunn, too, is quite prolific and really, obviously, does know what he's doing. I'm excited to see what he brings to it. It's going to be tonally different but very cool as well. The world has evolved from where we were at that point; he's going to have his own take on it, and it's going to be great."

Gunn has already revealed that similar to his Guardians of the Galaxy movies, The Suicide Squad will also be heavy on music. but he also added that it would be a "lot different than Guardians musically - and in so many other ways." You can check out that tweet below.

The 2017 Suicide Squad was a commercially successful movie although critics called it a misfire. One of the criticism was aimed at the film's gritty gruesome take. Perhaps, that won't be the direction Gunn would be heading with his version.

The Suicide Squad will hit theatres on August 6, 2021. Gunn won't be taking on Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 until wrapping up work on the DC film.