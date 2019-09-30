James Gunn is currently in Atlanta directing Warner Bros Suicide Squad. But seeing him back in the director's chair for the DC film has got Marvel fans wondering when the MCU veteran would return to helm Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

The much-awaited threequel faced a huge hurdle when James Gunn was fired from the Marvel project over controversial tweets the director had posted in the past. Fortunately, Gunn was soon reinstated to direct the third film.

Gunn recently shared a photo on Instagram of a gift he received from his fellow Marvel colleagues. In the comments section of the post, the director revealed he would begin working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 right after finishing the post-production work on Suicide Squad.

"You are correct," Gunn told a fan. "But I won't start Vol 3 until after Squad is finished editing, not filming." You can check out the post below.

Principal photography on the film is expected to last for three months in Atlanta and will then head to Panama for an additional month. Filming will go on till January 2020 without accounting reshoots into the schedule.

Early reports indicated the movie would not begin filming until 2021 but THR later reported in April that the project would begin production sometime in 2020. Perhaps, Gunn might get to start working on the Marvel film by the end of next year if everything falls in line.

Unfortunately, it seems likely that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 would fall for release in 2022 (July 29). In an earlier interview, Sean Gunn was asked about the film's production and offered a reassuring but teasing response.

"We're kind of figuring that out now," Gunn says. "I think it's going to be a little bit, but I'm definitely looking forward to it. It's going to be fun. But I don't know for sure when that's going to be, but it's definitely coming."

Suicide Squad hits theatres on August 6, 2021.