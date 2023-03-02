It's that time of the year when young inventors must put on their thinking hats or present their ideas to get global attention. Entries for James Dyson Award 2023 are now open, offering young minds a unique opportunity to address the world's most pressing problems with the help of science, sustainable design and engineering.

The annual engineering competition is run by Dyson's charity, but the focus is on sustainability. Ideas to improve the planet sustainably will be rewarded immensely. Since its inception in 2005, the James Dyson Award has challenged entrepreneurial undergraduates and recent graduates of engineering to tackle a global problem, from environmental issues to improving healthcare practices. As a result, ground-breaking ideas have seen the day of the light, including and not limited to advance plastic recycling (Plastic Scanner) and the biodegradability of materials (MarinaTex, AuREUS), as well as bettering at-home medical diagnostics (Blue Box, HOPES).

So far, 390 inventions have been awarded financially and over 70 percent of global winners in the past are commercialising their inventions. Arjun B S and Ajay Krishnan A, two Bangalore-based engineering students, who won the James Dyson Award 2022 for their unique innovation EpiSHOT, a reusable epinephrine autoinjector for patients suffering from severe and potentially fatal systemic allergic reactions.

"We are looking for young engineers who are hard-wired to solve problems sustainably, often using less energy and fewer materials, and who want to improve the world through their ideas. Young people have the ideas that can change things for the better, and they should be encouraged. The James Dyson Award gives them the platform to pursue their inventions, and I look forward to judging this year's entries. Good luck!" Sir James Dyson, founder of Dyson, said.

What's the reward?

The winners are divided into two: national and global. National winners can win prize money of £5,000 (approx. Rs 5 lakhs) to support the development of their invention. But global winners get a higher reward of £30,000 (approx. Rs 30 lakhs).

But both national and global winners will have a platform to promote their ideas, spread the word through media coverage, get access to events and networking opportunities with past winners to share experiences and potentially form mentorship relationships.

Additionally, participating country and region will award a National winner (£5,000 - approx. Rs 5 lakhs) and two National runners-up. The national winners will be chosen by an external panel in together with a Dyson engineer. National winners will get shortlisted in international entry and awarding stages, from where James Dyson picks the global winners.

What should applicants keep in mind?

The entries for James Dyson Award 2023 are open and candidates can apply on the website by filling an online application form. The deadline to apply is midnight PST on 19 July 2023. But here are some prerequisites you should keep in mind so you idea has the better chance of winning.

Design something that solves a problem

Entrants should explain what their invention is, how it works, and their development process.

The best entries solve a real problem, are clearly explained, show iterative development, provide evidence of prototyping and have supporting imagery and a video.

Entries are judged first at the national level. The top 20 projects are then reviewed by Sir James Dyson who selects his international winners.

Who is eligible?

Entrants must be or have been within the last four years, enrolled for at least one semester in an undergraduate or graduate engineering/design-related course. This course must be at a university in a country or region chosen to participate in the James Dyson Award.

In the case of team entries, all members must be or have been within the last four years, enrolled for at least one semester in an undergraduate or graduate programme at a university in a country or region chosen to participate in the James Dyson Award. At least one team member must have studied an eligible subject in engineering or design. Those participating in a degree level apprenticeship at Level 6 or Level 7, and those who have completed said apprenticeship in the past four years, are eligible to enter the award.