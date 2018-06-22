Director JB Murali Krishna's Telugu movie Jamba Lakidi Pamba (Jambalakidi) starring Srinivasa Reddy, Siddhi Idnani and Vennela Kishore, has received mixed reviews and average ratings from audience.

Jamba Lakidi Pamba is a comedy fiction film, which is said to be a modern version of EVV Satyanarayana's hit film of the same name. Murali Krishna has written the script for the movie, which has been produced by Ravi, Jojo Jos and Srinivas Reddy. The film has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.21 hours.

Jamba Lakidi Pamba story: The movie revolves around the story of a couple, who opt for divorce following a dispute. Varun (Srinivasa Reddy) is a software engineer and Pallavi is a fashion designer. The two are married and disputes crop up in their marital life following which they meet divorce lawyer Hari (Posani Krishna Murali). The twist in the tales the lawyer dies and returns to earth on a special mission.

Jamba Lakidi Pamba movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read audience's response.

Thyview‏ @Thyview

#JambaLakidiPamba is a decent film with ample amount of humor sprinkled in regular intervals. The movie concept is inspired from it's a boy girl thing but the director made suffiecient changes to make it fresh. Thyview Rating : 6.25 / 10 @Actorysr @JLPmovie @vennelakishore This film is stuffed with many comedians some clicked , some didn't . Both the lead cast @Actorysr & @Siddhi_Blue performed well. @Actorysr is very good in the female character , some times he went overboard but yeah, commendable effort #JambaLakidiPamba @JLPmovie

Filmydosa‏ @filmydosa1

#JambalakidiPamba only jambalakidi no pamba.. Best for TV watch.. 2.5/5.. #JambalakidiPamba srinivas reddy

Cinema Radar‏ @cinema_radar