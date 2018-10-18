As the case of Jamal Khashoggi gets murkier, gory and spine-chilling details have been trickling in. The Saudi Arabian journalist went missing during a visit to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on October 2, and it is now being said that the 60-year-old was tortured, beheaded and cut into pieces by men, who were at the consulate for the purpose.

After a lot of search and speculations, Turkish officials had said that a 15-member team was sent "from Saudi Arabia. It was a pre-planned murder." While the officials spoke on the condition of anonymity and provided no evidence of the murder or how they came to this conclusion, the revelation seems to be true.

Saudi Arabia had denied any knowledge of Khashoggi's interception and interrogation at the consulate, but about 12 of the 15 men appear to have ties with Saudi security services as per their social media profiles and emails, which were analysed by the Washington Post.

While one of them is suspected to have travelled with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia during his visits to France, Spain and the United States this year, a caller ID app reportedly identifies two others as employees in the office of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Post has identified 12 of the 15 men through the app and even tried to contact them on the numbers, but could not get in touch with them. Only one suspect, Mohammed Saad H. Alzahrani, is said to have answered his phone, but said he wasn't in Istanbul at the time of Khashoggi's disappearance.

Sabah, a Turkish newspaper said to have links with administration of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has also revealed names and images of the men collected from hotel and airport CCTV footages.

Who are the 15 men said to be a part of the "15-member team?"