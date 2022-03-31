King Richard actor Will Smith hogged the limelight for slapping comedian Chris Rock for more than getting his maiden Oscar.

When Rock made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, Jada-Pinkett Smith, the Oscar-winning actor walked on to the stage and hit the comedian in the face. Millions of viewers watched the shocking incident as the ceremony was televised globally.

I got $15m for Will Smith and $15m for Chris Rock ready to go



Let’s do it in August on my undercard https://t.co/jBYIpHOTk2 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 28, 2022

Some compared it to instant reaction by any husband, others have raised objections to Smith's action and claimed it worrisome. Taking the row further, YouTuber Jake Paul, who has emerged as a sensation in the boxing scene, has offered to organize a match between the two stars post-Oscars 2022.

As the video went viral and caught global attention, actor-comedian Sal Vulcano, widely known as The Impractical Jokers, took to his official Twitter handle and asked his followers to guess how much would Jake Paul offer for a fight between Smith and Rock.

Someone get me on the phone with Will Smiths boxing representative asap — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 28, 2022

Vulcano referred to Paul's habit of challenging fighters and celebrities for fighting in a ring. Vulcano tweeted," 'Over/under on how much Jake Paul is gonna offer Chris Rock and Will Smith for a boxing PPV?" The 25-year-old boxer quickly responded by offering the actor and comedian $15 million each.

Paul wrote, "I got $15m for Will Smith and $15m for Chris Rock ready to go. Let's do it in August on my undercard." In his follow-up tweet, Paul also urged his followers to help him get in touch with Smith's boxing representative asap.

Speaking of the controversial incident at the Oscar ceremony, Rock carried out his hosting duties during the 94th Academy award. During one of his monologues, Rock jokes about Jada Pinkett Smith's baldness by saying that he is looking forward to seeing her in G.I Jane 22, playing the titular role.

The joke didn't go down well with Smith, who walked towards Rock and slapped him on his face. Smith's shocked everyone, while the actor returned to his seat and shouted at Rock, saying, "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

However, minutes later, Smith was back on stage once again, but for the right reason, as he received his maiden Oscars award in the Best Actor award category and apologized to the Academy.