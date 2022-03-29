Hollywood reacts to Oscar Slapgate, Will Smith Apologies

Will Smith stunned the world when he walked up to the Oscar stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock for joking about his wife Jada Smith. The entire incident started when Chris cracked a joke on Jade's hair. "Jada, can't wait for GI Jane 2," he said referring to her bald head which is a result of alopecia (hair loss condition).

I don’t care who you are: you assault someone in public, you don’t get an Oscar. You get a court hearing. I am astounded by @TheAcademy’s response. #AcademyAwards #WillSmithAssault

pic.twitter.com/P66S7fHybI — Stratos Safioleas (@stratosathens) March 28, 2022

Jada was immediately not impressed with the joke but what stunned the audience was Will's reaction. He just came upon the stage, slapped the comedian and said, "Keep my wife's name out of your f****** mouth." Will later won the best actor for his performance in King Richard. In a teary acceptance speech, he apologised to the academy and fellow nominees but did not mention Chris Rock.

Ever since the incident happened, Twitteratis and fellow celebrities seem to be divided on their opinions. While some claim that the joke was in awful taste others believe Will just acted out in a moment's anger.

However, violence or assault can never be a solution to any problem. Let's take a look at how fellow celebrities reacted to the incident:

Nicole Kidman reacting to the Chris Rock and Will Smith incident at the #Oscars . A NEW MEME IS BORN.???? pic.twitter.com/X19AE19OUv — Mauli Adam (@mauli_adam) March 28, 2022

Wtaf????? That wasn’t scripted????? ???????? — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) March 28, 2022

Just saw the Will Smith slap. Anyone have a late night show I can borrow just for tomorrow? — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 28, 2022

reactions to will smith slapping chris rock. tag yourself #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Gb1iVG1OmR — ajiri (@ajirixox) March 28, 2022

Will later expressed his heartfelt apology to Chris, Academy Awards, the King Richard team and the Williams family for his action. In a long Instagram post, he wrote, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behaviour at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

"I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

"I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world. I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family. I deeply regret that my behaviour has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us."

Meanwhile, the Academy Awards has ordered an enquiry into the issue.