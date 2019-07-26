Jake Gyllenhaal wishes to be a father someday and our hearts are sinking! During an interview with Sunday Today's host Willie Geist, the actor got candid about his desire to start a family and have babies. Could his upcoming Broadway play, Sea Wall/ A Life, have something to do with this baby bug? Well, it seems like that might be the case here.

In his interview, the actor revealed, "I do hope to be a father one day." Speaking about his Broadway play, Gyllenhaal continued, "It's a show about faith and family and the mess and comedy of life. It's about, really actually about two fathers and about, for my character, someone who is just about to become a father. Also, he goes back into his own relationship with his own father and the passing of his father and how that makes him feel becoming a father." Gyllenhaal further discussed some past subjects such as working with Heath Ledger in Brokeback Mountain.

"I was crazy, it was amazing," the 38-year-old recalled as he added, "It has defined by career in different ways." Discussing his camaraderie with Ledger and how Heath expressed seriousness towards his films, Gyllenhaal said, "I see people who have joked with me or criticized me about lines I say in that movie, you know. And that's the thing I loved about Heath. He never joked. Someone wanted to make joke about the story or whatever and he was like, 'No. This is about love. That's it man. No.'"

Back in 2018, Gyllenhaal had quoted to E! News about his friendship with the late actor. He said, "Friendship can't be explained in a sound bite or can it in a three-minute interview and those who can do it I find sort of odd. I think Heath meant a lot to a lot of people, the people who were fans and the people who saw his work and were moved by his work and the people who knew him as a person. He was just an incredible force," the star added, "And is still missed."

Jake's recent outing as the antagonist Mysterio in Spider-Man: Far From Home has won several hearts. In fact, the film even managed to surpass all the previous Spider-Man films to have earned over $1 billion on a global scale.