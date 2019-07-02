The Spider-Man: Far From Home cast are doing some really good work when it comes to promotions. While the film is set to release this week, Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal and Zendaya visited a Children's Hospital in Los Angeles and even hosted a special screening for them!

As reported by E! News, the three stars who play pivotal roles in the movie, were part of a really good promotional activity as they held an advanced screening of the film for the patients and family members at a Children's Hospital in Los Angeles. On the same, Holland even said, "We wanted them to be the first people to here on the West Coast to see it."

That's not all. Tom Holland and even Jake Gyllenhaal donned their respective costumes for the promotional event. The 23-year-old put on his famed red, black and blue spandex superhero suit. Meanwhile, Gyllenhaal got his globe helmet and even the cape which brought together his Mysterio costume. The two actors also got into the skin of the character and did a few Spidey and Mysterio stunts for the kids and families.

Later on the same day, they even attended the star-studded world premiere of the film. As Zendaya walked the red carpet, she posted a picture from the night and wrote, "The spidey suit, but make it fashion." Tom Holland, on the other hand, raved about his co-stars as he wrote on Instagram, "What a night. It's finally here. I'm so proud of this movie and can't wait to share it with you. It was a labour of love and we made it for you. Thanks to everyone who came out last night. Love you all."

Spider-Man: Far From Home is all set to release on July 4, in India. The film is directed by Jon Watts and stars Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Samuel L Jackson, Marisa Tomei and more. As the film has been released elsewhere in the globe, there have been but good things said by critics for the movie. Some have even claimed it to be the befitting end to the third phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.