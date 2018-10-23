Nearly a hundred Fidayeens—suicide bombers—have sworn to wage war with India's armed forces. This took place in two separate programmes organised in the Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) region last weekend.

Organised by terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), the event called Shohdai Kashmir—Kashmir martyrs—conference, took place in Kotli and Rawlakot in PoK on Friday and Saturday, reports IndiaToday. During the gatherings, suicide bombers vowed to carry out terror strikes on security installations in the coming months.

A terrorist strike along the Line of Control that happened on Sunday took the lives of three soldiers in Sunderbani in Rajouri. It is also believed to have been carried out by the JeM. The ambush saw two terrorists attack the post and they were both killed.

The report points out that one of the two rallies that took place in Kotli was held in a cricket ground and there are no pictures or videos of the event probably because mobile phones and cameras were not allowed at the venue. Also, the founder of the JeM, Moulana Masood Azhar is reported to have sent over a message to the attendees and it was read out to the audience. The JeM is a terrorist group as classified by the UN, notes the report. Azhar is believed to be in hiding and unwell, out of the public eye for over six years now.

Moulana Abdul Rouf Asghar, younger brother of Azhar, now serves as the head of JeM was present and made speeches on both occasions, speaking to fresh Jaish recruits, including the 100 Fidayeens, notes the report.

"Our mujahidins entered the air base, where helicopters were flying above them, and they were sitting on the bodies of Air Force men among Indian missiles and aircraft," said Asghar.

In his speech, he allegedly threatened Indian PM Narendra Modi, saying that "a day will come when the 56-inch chest will be on his knees and that day will come soon".